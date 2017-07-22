When O.J. Simpson was found not guilty in the murder trial of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman America's racial division was magnified. This division was comprised of black people on one side and white people on the other side. I was in a meeting where a white man asked: â€œwhy were black people so happy that O.J. got away with killing two white people?â€ I'm a black man and not one black person that I spoke to or read about had ever said they were happy that white people were killed. However, that comment was a clear indication of how some white people view black people. What kind of person would find happiness in the slaughter of two innocent human beings? It appears that's how black people are perceived by some white people. Did OJ kill those people? I don't know and the reason I don't know is that every police officer and every crime scene investigator that testified in the O.J. Simpson trial was caught falsifying evidence and lying under oath. Even the police officer who found the bloody glove testified he never used the N-word. A recording was played, during the trail, where this officer used the N word more than he said please and thank you. Obviously, these factors didn't matter to the white people that were so outraged by the not guilty verdict. For once a black person was not railroaded by police and the legal system and that and only that was the reason for black people to rejoice. The OJ trial also suggested it is easier for a guilty rich person to be found not guilty than it is for an innocent poor person. Another element that needs to be considered was the environment in which O.J.â€™s not guilty verdict was reached. This was a predominately black jury and the environment they were they were in had just experienced the following two cases:

Latasha Harlins (July 14, 1975 â€“ March 16, 1991) was a fifteen-year-old African-American girl who was shot in the head by Soon Ja Du (Hangul: ë‘ìˆœìž), a fifty-one-year-old female store owner from South Korea, who was tried and convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Harlins' death. Harlins was a student at Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Harlins' death came 13 days after the videotaped beating of Rodney King. Du was fined $500 and sentenced to five years of probation and 400 hours of community service but no prison time for her crime. Some cited the shooting as one of the causes of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.Â Â Â

Rodney Glen King (April 2, 1965 â€“ June 17, 2012), known as Glen, was a taxi driver who became internationally known after a tape was released of him being beaten on March 3, 1991, by Los Angeles Police Department officers following a high-speed car chase. A witness, George Holliday, videotaped much of the beating from his balcony and sent the footage to local news station KTLA. The footage shows four officers surrounding King, several of them striking him repeatedly, while other officers stood by. Parts of the footage were aired around the world and raised public concern about police treatment of minorities in the United States.

Four officers were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and use of excessive force. Three were acquitted of all charges. The jury acquitted the fourth officer of assault with a deadly weapon but failed to reach a verdict on the use of excessive force. The jury deadlocked at 8â€“4 in favor of acquittal at the state level. Within hours of the acquittals, the 1992 Los Angeles riots started, based on outrage about the verdicts by African Americans. It lasted six days and during which 55 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured; it ended only after the governor ordered in the California National Guard to re-establish control.

Â Â Those same outraged white people who took O.J.â€™s not guilty verdict so hard had no problem with these two cases. Why is that? Once again those same outraged white people are now upset because O.J. Simpson is getting paroled from prison. These avid supporters of the Constitution and American legal system now have a problem with the Constitution and the legal system working the way it should. O.J. committed a crime and he was sent to prison and now he is eligible for parole. Why don't we hear from the same white people when a white person kills an unarmed innocent black person? Death is death so why arenâ€™t they just as outraged when a black person is killed?

On the last afternoon of his life, Bernard Monroe was hosting a cookout for family and friends in front of his dilapidated home on Adams Street in Homer, Louisiana. Throat cancer had robbed the 73-year-old retired electrical workers of his voice years ago but was enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Then the Homer, La. police showed up, two white officers whose arrival caused the participants at the black family gathering to quickly fall silent. Within moments, Monroe lay dead, shot by one of the officers as his family looked on. Now the Louisiana State Police, FBI, and U.S. Justice Department are swarming over this impoverished lumber town of 3,800, drawn by the allegations of numerous witnesses that police killed an unarmed, elderly black man without justificationâ€”and then moved a gun to make it look like the man had been holding it.

Portland police officers get a call to check on a suicidal and armed man at an apartment complex. Aaron Campbell,25, comes out of the apartment walking backward toward police with his hands over his head. The Oregonian reports that police say Campbell ignored their orders to put his hands up. At which point one officer fired six bean bag shots at his back. Witnesses say they saw Campbell reach his arm around his back, where the beanbag struck him. Officer Ronald Frashour says he saw Campbell reach both hands around his waistband to get a gun, and so he shot Campbell in the back with an assault rifle. "We feel that his death resulted from flawed police policies, incomplete or inappropriate training, incomplete communication and other issues with the police effort,'' a jury wrote after charging the police with no criminal wrong doing.

Porterville, Calif. police officers shoot and kill Victor Steen after stopping him for a traffic violation he committed while riding his bike. Officers say they struggled with Sheen, tasing him, and chasing him to his mother's house where they broke down the door and the altercation continued until they shot him. The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing

- Unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin is killed by George Zimmerman for no apparent reason. In his 2013 trial, George Zimmerman was found not guilty.

Glenn Broadnax, a 35-year-old black man from Brooklyn, was unarmed on the night of September 14 when NYPD officers shot at him in the middle of Times Square, striking two bystanders. Instead of apologizing, the New York Times reports that the city has charged Broadnax â€with assault, on the theory that he was responsible for bullet wounds suffered by two bystanders.â€Broadnax was emotionally disturbed and dodging cars in the middle of the street when officers say he reached into his pocket to grab what they believed was a weapon, prompting them to open fire. His lawyers say he was reaching for his wallet. So, because the NYPD is made up of trigger happy, crappy marksmen who fire at unarmed black people with impunity, Broadnax might spend up to 25 years in prison on trumped up assault charges, which the Manhattan district attorney insisted on: Initially Mr. Broadnax was arrested on misdemeanor charges of menacing, drug possession and resisting arrest. But the Manhattan district attorneyâ€™s office persuaded a grand jury to charge Mr. Broadnax with assault, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years. Specifically, the nine-count indictment unsealed on Wednesday said Mr. Broadnax â€œrecklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death.â€â€œThe defendant is the one that created the situation that injured innocent bystanders,â€ said an assistant district attorney, Shannon Lucey.

Why didnâ€™t these cases make those same white people just as outraged? My answer to that question is: the same reason some white people were for slavery and some were against it.