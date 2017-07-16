It appears to me the two most powerful forces in America are capitalism and racism. First and foremost is America's ideology which is capitalism. Capitalism is designed to create a class distinction amongst its population. This distinction creates the rich capitalist and everyone else. According to Merriam-Webster, a capitalist is a person who has capital, invested in the business world, a person of great wealth. Some people think there are three classes of people in America, the rich, the middle class and the poor, but I don’t think so. When I look at the middle class I see a group that simply does more to make the rich richer than the poor are capable of doing. The middle class buy nice homes and they fill those nice homes with the nice furnishings they must have. The middle class will buy nice cars that the rich have convinced them they need. The middle class will also spend $10,000 or more on a vacation that the rich have told them they should take. They buy their children the things that they have been convinced to buy because they have the opportunity to give their children the things they never had. In other words, the latest computer game is better for your child than the quality time you and your child could be spending together. In the end, the middle class is no better off than the poor because all those nice things don't belong to the middle class they belong to the banks, the credit card companies and finance companies and who owns those companies the rich. When I think of the best times of my life they were always times when I was sharing love not making money, not spending money or receiving gifts. Also, according to Merriam-Webster, racism is a belief that some races are by nature superior to others. When I read that definition I felt as though racism is America spelled backward. The pilgrims fit this definition to a Tee. From the moment the Pilgrims set foot on Plymouth Rock they began referring to the natives as uncivilized savages and when racism and capitalism joined forces Plymouth Rock became 48 states. Racism in America is so powerful it has divided the states. The Mason-Dixon Line was surveyed as a resolution of a border dispute between Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware during colonial America. However in its popular usage today, the Mason-Dixon Line is a cultural boundary between the North and the South. After Pennsylvania abolished slavery the Mason (North)-Dixon (Dixie) Line served as a demarcation for the legality of slavery. The force behind racism also led to an attempt, by the Confederate States, to succeed from the union and as a result of their attempt to succeed and maintain slavery 260,000 southerners gave their lives in the Civil War, 93,000 in combat. Most of the confederate soldiers did not own slaves yet over a quarter of a million southerners gave their lives to maintain slavery. This seems to suggest that racism is not what you are taught, it’s what you are. Anytime an evil thought comes to my mind something inside me says “don't do that”, it's as if a moral alarm goes off inside me whenever I consider causing someone to suffer. Racism was and is the force behind the slaughter of the Native Americas, slavery, the Ku Klux Klan, the discrimination against the Chinese Americans, the Jim Crow laws, the opposition to equal and civil rights, the war on drugs, the not guilty verdicts were black people are being executed in the streets by police officers and it is also behind the so-called immigration problem. All the people of color in America experienced racism, the only difference is that each hue comes with a different name or reason. However, the real reason is that we are not white. I have said it before; racism will end in America the day after Atlanta has a William Tecumseh Sherman Day parade