I truly believe the Evangelical Right has hijacked Christianity. The reason for this belief is that the Evangelical Right seem to have more in common with the election efforts of the GOP and the profits of corporate America; than they have in common with the ministry of Jesus Christ and the will of God. The evangelical stronghold in America are the southern states often referred to as the “Bible belt” and when I look at the political agendas of the people elected into office, in the “bible belt” it substantiates my belief. The people elected to office by the Evangelicals are always talking about balancing the budget and their attempts to balance the budget are always at the expense of the needy. The money their politicians take from the needy seems to always make its way to tax breaks for the rich and/or profits for corporate America. A clear example of the GOP agenda can be seen from the budgets of Ronald Reagan to the budgets submitted by today’s GOP. Over half of Ronald Reagan’s budget cuts were child nutrition, Medicaid, welfare, educational aid, food stamps, low energy assistance programs, Medicare and Social Security. In each GOP budget from Reagan to Paul Ryan, the deepest cuts have been in child nutrition, food stamps, and welfare. Why aren’t these cuts upsetting to the Evangelical Right? The Bible, which they claim guides their lives, clearly shows Jesus’ position on feeding the hungry. Proverbs 19:17 Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will repay him for his deed. Matthew 14:13-21 Now when Jesus heard this, he withdrew from there in a boat to a desolate place by himself. But when the crowds heard it, they followed him on foot from the towns. When he went ashore he saw a great crowd, and he had compassion on them and healed their sick. Now when it was evening, the disciples came to him and said, “This is a desolate place, and the day is now over; send the crowds away to go into the villages and buy food for themselves.” But Jesus said, “They need not go away; you give them something to eat.” They said to him, “We have only five loaves here and two fish.” ... Luke 14:12-14 He said also to the man who had invited him, “When you give a dinner or a banquet, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, lest they also invite you in return and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just.” Esther 9:22 As the days on which the Jews got relief from their enemies, and as the month that had been turned for them from sorrow into gladness and from mourning into a holiday; that they should make them days of feasting and gladness, days for sending gifts of food to one another and gifts to the poor. Proverbs 22:9 Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor. Psalm 146:7 Who executes justice for the oppressed, who gives food to the hungry. The LORD sets the prisoners free; This is the ministry of Jesus, yet the GOP agenda seem to be at war with his ministry. The same Evangelicals will coordinate a large Pro-Life rally to protest a woman’s right to an abortion; which they refer to as “killing babies”. However, they are completely silent when it comes to the millions of men, women, children and babies that are killed as a result of American air strikes in Iraq and Afghanistan. American planes bomb Iraq on a weekly basis and according to the United Nations, an estimated 500,000 Iraqi children have died from these bombings and sanctions. It’s as if they feel the Thou Shall not commit murder commandment only applies to Americans. As the evangelicals continue to support politicians who support these two wars, they fail to realize the only people who benefit from fighting these two wars are the oil companies and weapons manufacturers. House Republicans just voted to slash hundreds of billions of dollars in health care for the poor as part of their Obamacare replacement. Now, they are planning to take the scalpel to programs that provide meals to needy kids and housing and education assistance for low-income families. . The GOP cuts include, but are not limited to the following: Some $2.9 trillion in health care cuts for low- and moderate-income people. The plan would repeal health reform (i.e., the Affordable Care Act, or ACA), including its subsidies to make coverage affordable for people with modest incomes and its Medicaid expansion. To date, the ACA’s coverage expansions have extended coverage to 20 million previously uninsured people and strengthened coverage for millions of others. On top of that, the plan would impose a cap on federal Medicaid funding at levels sharply below those that Medicaid would need to maintain the program as it stood before the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. • More than $150 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps). The plan imposes a series of SNAP cuts quickly and then converts the program to a block grant starting in 2021. It cuts SNAP funds by $125 billion, or almost 30 percent, just between 2021 and 2026. A funding reduction of this magnitude would necessitate ending food assistance for millions of low-income families, reducing benefits for tens of millions of such families, or some combination of the two.[2] Under the block grant, the states would determine whose benefits to cut or eliminate. • According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities the House Budget plan gets 62% of its non-defense cuts from low-income programs like Medicaid, health reform, SNAP and Pell grants. Here again, I refer to the ministry of Jesus. John's Inquiry …Jesus replied, “Go back and report to John what you hear and see: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and good news is preached to the poor. Nowhere in John 9:1-41 does Jesus use pre-existing condition as a reason not to give sight to the blind man or heal the sick. The Evangelical Right supported a presidential candidate that committed adultery on his first two wives, operated a casino where people gambled, got drunk and where prostitutes made their living. In the next election these same Evangelicals will support and vote for the same politicians who have an agenda that’s at war with the ministry of Jesus and I believe the only reason they continuously support and vote for these candidates is that Christianity has been hijacked.