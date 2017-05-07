The GOP Sings

The current theme in the GOP seems to be “States Rights” and the leading GOP congressmen/women are singing it loud and clear. But this is not a new song. It was sung by the south during the Civil War and in 1948 it was the official song of the “Dixiecrat” party which was led by white supremacist Storm Thurmond. It was number one on the musical charts of the defenders of segregation during the civil rights movement. During George Wallace’s 1962 inaugural address, as Governor of Alabama, he said, “Segregation now, Segregation tomorrow, Segregation forever.” Later in his governance, he said he should have said, “States rights now, States rights tomorrow, States rights forever” and it was also sung during the Ronald Reagan presidential campaign. In 2010 Texas Governor Rick Perry used the code words “states rights,” in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. It seems that any time Civil Rights and/or Equal Rights are being attacked; it is done so by singing the “States Rights” song and in each case, it is an attempt to undermine the federal government’s attempt to ensure equality. The current chorus being sung for states rights is coming from Donald Trump and his GOP base. However, this isn’t the only song they are singing. The GOP is also singing two other songs called “Budget Cuts” and “Illegal Immigration.” The song being sung about budget cuts is directed towards programs that are assisting their fellow Americans. They are not singing about the $54 billion being proposed, in the Trump budget, to increase military spending and according to the New York Times, the only budgets not being cut are the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security. Obviously, Trump and the GOP don’t have a problem cutting back on their fellow Americans, but when it comes to cutting back on the military complex, they have nothing to say because this is a common practice with Republicans. When it comes to providing health care for America’s most vulnerable, the Republicans have voted for a new health care bill that will cause 20 million people to lose their health care. The health care subsidies that were being used to help the people that couldn’t afford the costs of health care will now go to tax cuts for the rich. Why wasn’t the GOP singing when George W. Bush blew through the Clinton budget surplus of $5.6 trillion in his first year in office? The 2004 deficit reached $415 billion, which was a record. Still, the real size of that deficit was masked by the fact that Bush had shifted $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund in order to make the deficit look smaller. Both sums have to be repaid so the actual deficit was $565 billion and once again the GOP didn’t sing a verse. The Congressional Budget Office estimated Bush’s cumulative ten-year deficit at $2.3 trillion which is a breathtaking amount when you consider he started out with a $5.6 trillion surplus. However, this number ignores the trust fund shell game with the omission of some $2.4 trillion. When this is added back in, Bush’s ten-year deficit leaps to $4.7 trillion and again, the GOP didn’t sing a verse. Trump’s proposed budget seems to be following in the footsteps of the George W. Bush budget. According to the New York Times, Trump’s proposal would eliminate funding for nearly 20 smaller independent agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Legal Services Corporation, which finances legal aid groups.

The following is Trumps Discretionary spending, in the billions:

Agency 2017 baseline 2018 proposal Change Pct. change

Environmental Protection Agency $8.2 $5.7 –$2.6 –31%

State and other development programs $38.0 $27.1 –$10.9 –29%

Agriculture $22.6 $17.9 –$4.7 –21%

Labor $12.2 $9.6 –$2.5 –21%

Justice $20.3 $16.2 –$4.0 –20%

Health and Human Services $77.7 $65.1 –$12.6 –16%

Commerce $9.2 $7.8 –$1.5 –16%

Education $68.2 $59.0 –$9.2 –14%

Transportation $18.6 $16.2 –$2.4 –13%

Housing and Urban Development $36.0 $31.7 –$4.3 –12%

Interior $13.2 $11.6 –$1.5 –12%

Energy $29.7 $28.0 –$1.7 –6%

Treasury $11.7 $11.2 –$0.5 –4%

NASA $19.2 $19.1 –$0.2 –1%

Veterans Affairs $74.5 $78.9 +$4.4 +6%

Homeland Security $41.3 $44.1 +$2.8 +7%

Defense $521.7 $574.0 +$52.3 +10%

I’m listening but I don’t hear any music coming from the GOP.