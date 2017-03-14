I truly believe history repeats itself and when it does, it repeats itself in a cycle, not a circle. Therefore, when it repeats itself it does so in a different form and on a different level. As a result of histories, repetitive nature Native Americans and African Americans have been the most lied about people in the American population. Since it's birth, in 1776, America has been considered, by some, as a world leader in freedom, liberty, and equality. America's freedom, liberty, and equality seem to be a direct result of its Christian influence that all men are created equal by God. If this is true, that all men are created equal by God, then why, when it comes to Native Americans and African Americans do freedom, liberty, and equality get set aside. When it came to Native Americans, their land has been taken and swindled from them. In 1804 Chief Black Hawk, of the Sauk and Fox Native Americans, had unknowingly signed away his village along with 50 million acres of tribal land. He was led to believe the Europeans only wanted to hunt on this land. However, it became clear the European settlers would claim this land as their own. After 1812 Black Hawk watched settlers take over large portions of Illinois. Every year, when Black Hawk returned from the winter hunt he found Indian housing burned to the ground, cornfields fenced in and in cemeteries plowed over. Black Hawk complained to his Indian Agents at Rock Island only to be told that his tribe should move across the Mississippi River. In early 1829, Black Hawk returned from a hunt and found a white family living on the very spot where he lived. In 1830 President Andrew Jackson ended the practice of treating different Indian groups as separate nations. Jackson wanted all Indian tribes living east of the Mississippi River moved to reservations in the Indian territory west of the Mississippi River, now Oklahoma, where their laws would not be subjected to state laws. At Jackson's request, the U.S. Congress passed the Indian removal bill and he signed it into law on May 30, 1830. The Indian removal act gave the federal government the power to relocate Native Americans, living in the east to the land west of the Mississippi River. The Aquinnah tribe, in Massachusetts, announced plans in 2013 to open a casino on their reservation. The state sued to prevent this tribe from opening the casino. The state argued that the tribe gave up some of his rights in the 1983 land settlement. This tribe was forced to live on a reservation and yet was unable to control the activities on that reservation due to a land agreement they were forced to sign. In 2017, the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribe challenged President Trumps decision to approve the construction of the last piece of the Dakota Access pipeline. However, US district judge James Walsenburg ruled the pipeline construction can continue. The tribe argued that President Trump's reversal of President Obama administration’s denying the pipeline construction to continue on the sacred tribal ground was unlawful because Trump had been an investor in the pipeline company and its CEO donated to his presidential campaign. When it comes to African-Americans, Americans and American institutions have found a new way to profit from their second class status. Convict leasing in the United States began during the Reconstruction Period from1865 to 1877 after the end of the Civil War. Farmers and businessmen needed workers to do their work to replace the labor force that slaves once held. Some southern legislatures passed “Black Codes” to restrict the free movement of blacks and force them into employment with whites. If convicted of vagrancy blacks could be imprisoned and they also receive sentences for a variety of petty offenses. Since freed slaves found it difficult to obtain proper identification, any ex-slave could have been arrested and charged with vagrancy. States began to lease convict labor to the plantations and other facilities seeking labor at little to no cost. This provided states with a new source of revenue during years when they were financially strapped and whites profited by the use of forced labor at below market rates. The constitutional basis for convict leasing is that the 1865 13th Amendment while abolishing slavery and involuntary servitude generally, permits it as a punishment for crime. Alabama began convict leasing in 1876 and the practice lasted until 1928. This lucrative practice created incentives for states and counties to convict African-Americans and as a result, the prison populations in the South became predominately African-Americans following the Civil War. Today the private prison system seems to have replaced convict leasing programs as a means to make a profit. The first modern private prison business started in 1984 when the Corrections Corporation of America was awarded a contract to take over prisoner housing in Hamilton County Tennessee. This marked the first time that any government in the country contracted out the complete operation of the jail to a private operator the following year the Correction Corporation gained further public attention when it unsuccessfully tried to take over the entire state prison system of Tennessee for $200 million. In the past 20 years, the Correction Corporation has seen its profits increase by more than 500% and the prison industry itself make $5 billion in revenue in 2011. More than 40% of prison inmates in the United States identifies as African-American despite making up only 13% of the United States population. A recent study by Christopher Petrella, a doctoral candidate at U.C. Berkeley, finds that the majority of these inmates are more likely to serve time in a private prison than their white counterparts. Why? Because private prisons seek the least expensive prisoner to generate the highest possible profit. Petrella explains why this is significant to black prisoners. “Based on historical sentencing patterns, if you are a prisoner today, and you are over 50 years old, there is a greater likelihood that you are white,” says Petrella. “If you are under 50 years old — particularly if you’re closer to 30 years old — you’re more likely to be a person of color.” He references a 2012 ACLU report which found that it costs $68,270 to support a prisoner age 50 or older compared with $34,135 per year to house a prisoner under 50 years of age. Essentially, the younger the prisoner, the cheaper they are to manage. Petrella explains that “up until the mid-1960s or so, two-thirds of the U.S. prison population was what the Census Bureau would consider non-Hispanic white.” White prisoners, therefore, account for much of today’s aging prison population and its increasing health care costs. Housing a medically expensive inmate hurts a private prisons’ return on investment. Private prisons account for this snag by including a clause in their contract that relieves them from housing costlier inmates. This clause allows them to avoid housing older white prisoners because they cost more. Therefore, private prisons can pick and choose the prisoners they want. In this case, they are more likely to chose African American and Latino prisoners. The shift in the incarceration rate among people of color has been well documented with overwhelming evidence suggesting the War on Drugs has had a negative impact on people of color. America’s drug policies have become an asset to private prison companies. With far more prisoners than prison cells, private prisons can count on large amounts of mostly black and Latino, to fill their beds. More prisoners equal more profits. Petrella looked at nine states and found that in four of them, California, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas people of color are represented in private prisons at least ten percentage points greater than in state-run facilities. Because jailing individuals is a public cost, it is no surprise that U.S. and state governments have chosen to outsource as an answer to prison overcrowding. But this study brings up another point. Cutting costs and generating revenue at the expense of people of color is a tradition deeply woven into the fabric of American history. Like slavery and convict leasing. “One of the reasons I think the study’s important,” Petrella said, “is that it continues to show how laws and even contracts that seem to be race-neutral, continue to have a negative impact on communities of color.” In other words, the racism in our nation's drug policies maintains full-service systems of racism. And when laws allow this to continue they also permit injustice and inequality. Where does this leave us? Private prisons have been marketed as the necessary supplement to save taxpayer dollars. It is a system designed by the rich and for the rich. A system that clearly relies on the incarceration of African American and Latino people for its survival. Much like the slavery and convict leasing. Considering the way racism operates in everyday decisions and actions, it seems the only thing to do is to try to fix it; but when it comes to making money, nothing stands in the way of capitalism. According to the Wall street Journal, banks have noticed the profitability of private prisons and are now some of its biggest investors. Wells Fargo has invested over $100 million. Other major investors include Bank of America, Fidelity Investments, and General Electric, just to name a few. As a result of these investments, Correction Corporation’s stock went from one dollar a share in 2000 to $34.34 in 2013. Where will history repeat itself next?