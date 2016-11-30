Americais a Capitalistic society and its most important colors are green, green and more green not red white and blue. All of America’s holiday celebrations seem to focus more attention on ways to spend money, than on what the day is celebrated for.

In January we celebrate the New Year and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The money spent on hosting parties, sporting events, church services and televised celebrations costs close to a billion dollars. When it comes to Martin Luther king Jr., what he stood for takes a back seat to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day sales.

In February we celebrate Presidents Day with Presidents Day sales; but how many of us know that eight Presidents died while in office?

In March we celebrate Easter Sunday. For Easter Sunday Americans spend as more time shopping and money on an outfit for church and groceries for dinner, as they do recognizing the resurrection.

In April we celebrate April Fool’s Day. I’ve always wondered why we celebrate it. And why don’t we have greeting cards for it. Could Hallmark be asleep at the switch? Why is it that no one ever wishes someone else a Happy or Merry April Fools Day?

In May we celebrate Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. On Mother’s Day we show our love and appreciation by buying a card, a present and/or a dinner. A hug, a kiss and the words “I Love You” just don’t seem to be enough. On Memorial Day we spend money traveling or buying food for cook-outs. However, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces; but how many of us dedicate that day to remembering? Millions of dollars are spent, across the country, putting on Memorial Day parades.

In June we celebrate Father’s Day. Just like Mother’s Day, we shop for cards and presents as a way of showing our love and appreciation for all they’ve done for us.

In July we celebrate Independence Day. July 4th may be the day when the most money is spent on fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues, picnics, parades and baseball games. What we are actually celebrating is the Revolutionary War which seemed to have been the battle of greed vs. greed and the winner won the right to slaughter the innocent people that were here when they got here. How else can it be explained the thirteen (13) colonies fighting a war for the independence of a land that belonged to someone else? Imagine the mind set of the first European settlers; first they cut the throat of the people who paid their way here and then they stabbed the people in the back that welcomed them here when they arrived. One of the main points of emphasis in the history books was how important religious freedom; but when you subtract the time the settlers spent killing the English soldiers and killing and stealing from the Native Americans, when did they have time to pray and what could they have said when they did pray?

In August we get to keep our money.

In September we celebrate Labor Day, but what does that mean? Are we recognizing the people with the jobs or the people that create the jobs? What about the unemployed? Do they have the right to celebrate? And why is it that on the day that America celebrates labor, most people have the day off from labor? And unlike other holidays days, like Veteran’s Day where people are proud to be Veterans or the 4th of July where people are proud to be an American, I have never heard anyone say they were proud to be a laborer.

In October we celebrate Columbus Day. To celebrate Columbus’ trip and discovery of the new world we are inundated with Columbus Day sales. Millions of dollars are spent on parades across the country. How can you discover something that someone else has discovered before you get there? The reality of his trip seems to be he was lost, didn’t know where he was and had no idea who the people were when he finally reached land. So what did he do to have a day named after him? Did he really prove the world was round? I don’t think so because he didn’t have the tools and the knowledge to prove it. There is also a Grandparents Day on the 11th, but there doesn’t seem to be any money in it so we don’t even get a Grandparents Day sale. At the end of October we celebrate Halloween or Hallowe'en (a contraction of All Hallows' Evening),[5] also known as Allhalloween,[6] All Hallows' Eve,[7] or All Saints' Eve,[8] is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the three-day observance of Allhallowtide,[9] the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed and we spend our money on Trick-or-treating, costume parties, making jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, divination, apple bobbing, visiting haunted attractions.

In November we recognized Thanksgiving Day as the day the pilgrims and the Native Americans broke bread in New England. The American Farm Bureau Association found that the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal in 2008 for 10 people was $44.61, about $4.50 per person. Of course, this is an average, so spending on fresh ingredients, organics, extra food for leftovers and additional items like alcohol can make your meal significantly more expensive. It all depends on your tastes and traditions. In 2016, that $44.61 could very well be closer to $50. The bottom line is that Plymouth Rock became a fort, the fort became a colony, the colony became thirteen (13) colonies, the thirteen (13) colonies became forty-eight (48) states and the forty-eight (48) states became fifty(50) states and it all started with a meal.

In December we recognize Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ. Yet a lot of Americans seem to be more concerned with sales, gifts and office parties than they are with his birth. To support this perception all I have to do is listen to what people have to say about their plans, on this day, look at the ads on television, in newspapers, in magazines and in store windows. America spends more on gifts, decorations and food, on Christmas than any other holiday and this play a major role in business’ going from red to black. According to a study performed by the American Research Group, Inc., Americans spent more money on gifts in 2012 than they did the year before. In 2011, the average American spent $646 on holiday gifts. In 2012, the average American spent $854 in gifts for friends and loved ones. It should come as no surprise that the average cost of gifts is so high. With advertisements for big sales everywhere, there is a greater chance for impulse buys and overspending. Additionally, rising from a period of economic turmoil, many Americans may be more willing to spend this year after years of scrimping.

As a Capitalistic society, it’s all about the dollar.