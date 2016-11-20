Various media outlets have suggested the last presidential election was historic. I disagree. To me an historical presidential election is when something happens that has never happened before; like the first African-American or woman being elected. What is historic is the voting characteristics of the American people. Those same media outlets also suggested the reason Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election was that America couldn't get past your e-mail problems. When I heard the news reporters use Hillary's e-mail problems as the reason she lost the election, I thought my television had gone from the news to Saturday Night Live without my changing stations. Are the news outlets trying to convince me that America had a bigger problem with the candidate that has e-mail problems then they did with the candidate who, according to his own words, is a racist, sexist and who is presently on trial for fraud and sexually abusing a minor? If Barack Obama had faced the same charges as Donald Trump, not only could he be elected dog catcher, he would probably be serving time in some prison. This presidential election said more about America than it did about the candidates.

It has been reported that Trump received about 7% of the African-American vote. So 7% of the African-Americans in America voted for the same presidential candidate as David Duke, who was the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan. How does an African-American justify joining forces with the Ku Klux Klan for any reason. In Malcolm X’s speech titled “Message to the Grassroots” he said that during slavery there were two kinds of slaves. There was the house Negro and the field Negro. The house Negro loved his master more than a master loved himself. It appears to me that same house Negro mentality still exists today. Exit polls suggested the percentage of African American voters was down in this presidential election, compared to when Barack Obama ran. So African-Americans were fired up about the possibility of America's first African-American president, but it amazes me how those African-Americans were not equally as fired up about keeping the Ku Klux Klan from moving into the Oval Office? Not only will we have to deal with this racist, for lease four years, but he also gets to appoint a Supreme Court judge and U.S Attorney General. So I ask, how can an African-American have a bigger problem with e-mails that with racism?

Trump also won the women's vote, even though he made sexists and vulgar comments about them.

America is a capitalist society which means the all mighty dollar is the most powerful force in America. I truly believe the second most powerful force in America is racism. After all, racism on this part of the globe began in 1492. In 1865, 393 years later, about 260,000 Southerners gave their lives in an attempt to maintain slavery. In 2016, 151 years after the Civil War, America elects the same presidential candidate endorsed by all the major white supremacist groups in America. I guess this answers my original question. America had a choice in the past presidential election between Hillary's e-mail problems and Donald Trump being a racist, sexist and presently on trial for fraud and sexual abuse of a minor and America picked Trump. Finally, the job of leading the most powerful nation on the planet was given to someone with absolutely no experience.