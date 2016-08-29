There are terms and phrases called “dog whistles” that are used to conceal the true meaning of what is being said. Like black on black crime, which is often used to suggest that crime against blacks are committed by blacks at such an abnormal rate, that it justifies being called black on black crime. However, according to the United States Department of Justice 84% of the crimes committed against white people are committed by white people, so why don't we hear the phrase white on white crime?

Since 9/11 white Christians have killed five times as many Americans as Muslims, but yet, we call the Muslims terrorists and not the Christians.

Trayvon Martin's wearing a hoodie on the night he was killed, was used to boost the idea that black man in hoodies are thugs or gang members. However on the night Trayvon on was killed it was raining, so maybe, just maybe he was wearing the hoodie to simply keep his head from getting wet and not because he was a thug or gang member.

The same dog whistles are used in sports. When Larry Bird made a spectacular play the game’s announcers would credit his intelligence and reference how smart he was. When Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson made a spectacular play, those same announces credited their spectacular play to their athletic ability. Those same “dog whistles” are being used today. When Maria Sharapova or some other white tennis player wins a difficult point the announcer refers to their strategy and intelligence. However, when Serena or Venus Williams win a difficult point the announcer refers to their quickness and strength.

The use of “dog whistles” is also being used in this year’s political campaigns. Each time Donald Trump calls himself reaching out to the black community he always refers to the drugs, guns and gangs in the black community. Here again, is the dead dog whistle being blown. According to Trump all black communities are infested with drugs, guns and gangs, so when he calls himself reaching out to the black community he does so in an environment that is 95% white which only furthers the belief that all black communities are infested with drugs, guns and gangs.

This political “dog whistle” also extends to the Congress and state governments. When Barack Obama was elected President Mitch O'Connell called a meeting of all the top Republicans in Congress. This meeting had only one item on its agenda and that item was to make sure Barack Obama was a one term president. The process of reaching this goal was put into place four years ahead of time. When Mitch Mc Connell was losing his bid for reelection, to Alison Lundergan Grimes, he began running ads that suggested his opponent was a Barack Obama disciple. Some of those ads even included pictures of his opponent with Barack Obama’s arm around her shoulders and these ads turned the election and he was reelected. The goal behind showing pictures of his opponent with a black man in a Confederate state was obvious.

In many states governments there has been legislation passed to put an end to voter fraud and in some of the states there is no proof that voter fraud even exist. But what does exist is that all of the legislation passed to end voter fraud adversely impacts people of color. One state legislator from Pennsylvania was recorded explaining how the voter fraud legislation was intended to prevent another black person from becoming president.

It would not surprise me if there are dog whistles that I'm not aware of but one thing I am aware of and that's that racism is alive and well in America. I often hear about racial equality in America and how it can be achieved, but I truly believe that racial equality will occur in America when Atlanta, Georgia has a William Tecumseh Sherman Day parade.