It's election time in America, and as always, we are reminded to get out and vote. These get out and vote campaigns are all based on the premise that each vote counts. However as I watched the various news programs they all talk about delegates, super delegates and the Electoral College. This caused me to take another look at who the delegates are, who chooses them and how they are chosen..

Each party has two types of delegates, pledged and unpledged. Pledged delegates are representatives of the individual states political parties and must cast a vote at the convention for a particular candidate, while unpledged delegates can vote for another candidate. In the Democratic Party, current and former Democratic presidents and vice presidents, every Democratic governor and member of Congress which a total of 240 also the Democratic majority and minority leaders in the Senate, former Democratic speakers and minority leaders in the house, and former chairs of the Democratic National Committee. Altogether the Democrats have 704 super delegates. All super delegates can vote for whoever they want at the convention, that's what makes them super. Super delegates make up 30% of the 2382 delegates needed to win the nomination. This is particularly important in 2016 because in November 359 of the 704 super delegates told the Associated Press they were already committed to Hillary Clinton as supposedly only eight super delegates for Bernie Sanders.

Each state assigns their delegates according to its own rules and in consultation with their party.

If you were closely following the incoming results of the Iowa caucuses you've likely noticed that several times the candidate who had the highest percentage of the popular vote didn't necessarily have the most delegates allotted to them. The electoral system is confusing and its easy to pay more attention to the popular vote percentages than to the delegate count but the number of delegates is actually the most important figure for determining which candidate wins the primary election.

This would seem to suggest that the popular vote doesn't determine the nominee. The delegates, who were chosen by consultation between the state and the political party, will determine who the nominee for president will be in each party. So it appears to me that rules have been put in place that, although they appear to value my vote, my vote is really not necessary. Because the state and the party who has chosen their delegates will decide who the nominee will be. That's why on all the news programs they talk about delegates and super delegates because they're the ones who decide who will be the nominee for president.

The same type of process seems to take place in electing the president and vice president of the United States. The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors who cast their votes to decide the president and vice president of the United States. Every four years voters go to the polls to select the candidate for the president. In all but two states the candidate who wins the majority of votes in the state wins that state’s electoral votes. The Electoral College system distinguishes the United States from other systems where the highest vote getter automatically wins. The process of how electors are selected varies from state to state. Usually political parties nominate electors at their state convention. Sometime that process occurs by a vote of the party's central committee. The electors are usually state elected officials, party leaders and all the people with strong affiliation with the presidential candidate.

Just like in the Iowa caucus, where the popular vote doesn't decide who wins, the same seems to apply the presidential election. Although Al Gore came in second in electoral votes, he received 543,895 more popular votes than George Bush. So although more people voted for Al Gore, than George Bush, George Bush was elected because he won the Electoral College votes.

So the people who determine who the nominee for the president will be are all selected by state and party officials. The Electoral College determines who will be the president and vice president of the United States, not the popular vote. It appears to me that my vote isn't as important as I've been led to believe.