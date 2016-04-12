All of America's major news outlets are owned and operated by large corporations. So when it comes to the news we see, hear or read its being played like a fiddle. During the 2008 presidential campaign, the news media played a recorded part of a Rev. Jeremiah Wright's sermon. At the time, candidate Barack Obama regularly attended his church. During this recorded segment of one of his sermons Rev. Wright addressed the racism that is alive and well in America. However, the media edited this recording to suggest Rev. Wright was a racist who preached hating white people. The fact that he was referring to the inequality, injustice and discrimination that African-Americans face on a daily basis was never part of this report. Every national TV news program began with Rev. Wright's comments and it was played over and over during each broadcast for a few weeks. So much attention was paid to Rev. Wright's comments, that candidate Barack Obama held a news conference to announce his disagreement with Rev. Wright's comments.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Ted Cruz accepted the endorsement of Mike Bickle, a controversial evangelical pastor who once characterized Hitler as a hunter sent by God to go after the Jews who didn't convert to Christianity. Imagine that, a Christian pastor telling his congregation that God would use Hitler as he/she would use an angel to do his work. Since all of Hitler's actions were the complete opposite of what the Bible teaches somehow this pastor related Hitler's actions to God. Yet, this was not considered newsworthy to the major news networks and they didn't play it repeatedly for weeks as they had done to Rev. Wright's comments. Matter of fact, I didn’t see it on any of the major news outlets except on the Rachel Maddow show. One thing is for sure, either the major network news programs didn't think it was newsworthy or they agree with Bickle comments. I can only imagine how the national news media would've handled an endorsement of candidate Barack Obama by the Minister Louis Farrakhan. If the Rev. Wright's sermon is any indication of how the endorsement of Minister Farrakhan would have been treated I wouldn’t be able to turn on the TV, radio, and computer or read a news publication without consuming the entire presentation.

Also during the 2016 presidential campaign David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, said to listeners of his radio show “voting against Donald Trump at this point is really treason to your heritage". Duke went on to say “they are screaming for volunteers at the Trump headquarters so go there and volunteer to help plus you're going to meet people who are going to have the same mindset that you have." Just like Mike Bickle's comments the major news outlets didn't seem to think David Duke's endorsement of Donald Trump was newsworthy. I think they were more news worthy than Rev. Wright’s comments, so why isn't it treated, by the broadcast news, like Rev. Wright's comments were treated?