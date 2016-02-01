Anytime racism, injustice or bigotry raises its ugly head in the black community, the so-called activist/community leaders like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton make their way to the scene. When they get there they a hold press conference to tell the world that racism is alive and well in America, or to speak at a local church to tell anyone who will listen, that in another unarmed black youth has been killed by police and then they appoint themselves spokesperson for the family of the victims. But what do they do to make the lives of African Americans better? When I see a recently released and wrongly convicted black person on the news, I never see how they had anything to do with that person’s new found freedom. How are the so-called activist/community leaders helping the community of Flint? When I see victims of racial discrimination successfully win their argument, I never see how any of these activist/community leaders were involved in any way shape the form. When a young brother is shot and killed by police they preach about injustice. However if and when justice is finally served I never see where they took part in the serving.

I would like to see those so- called activist/community leaders devise some creative methods to bring real and lasting change to the black community. For example: after the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson Missouri, Operation Push and/or the Rainbow Coalition could have returned to Ferguson for the first city elections following the Michael Brown shooting. They could have used some of their corporate funding to rent passenger vans and sponsor a children’s program and the local churches. They could have used the vans to take voters to the polls and, while in route, drop those voters’ children off at the children’s program at the local church, while their parents voted. There are two possible benefits of this kind of creative thinking. The first is in the present, where hopefully, it will prevent another Michael Brown situation from happen again. The second benefit goes to the future of Ferguson. If a new Mayor hires a person who will make sure that black companies have an equal opportunity to secure city contracts; when one does secure one of those contracts, they will hire black workers. When these black companies hire black workers, the children of Ferguson get to see more people get up in the morning and go to work. So now the entire culture of Ferguson’s future begins to change. Now black youth can strive to own a business or at the very least work for one; because these possibilities are more evident in their community. However, when the media left Ferguson those activist/community leaders left with them.

As a black man I don’t need someone to tell me that racism is alive and well in America, because I know that. I also don’t need someone to point out racial injustice, because I can see that. When it comes to racial discrimination I don’t need someone to hold a press conference about that, because I can feel that.