The war in Afghanistan began on October 7, 2001. The war in Iraq began on March 20, 2003. According to the Watson Institute at Brown University, from the beginning of these two wars over 6,800 Americans have been killed. Although these Americans were killed in war, the American media continuously refers to the enemy as Muslims or Islamic terrorists. Why do the American media link these terrorists to a religion? In 2014, the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division reported 5,562 Americans were killed with handguns. Leading the way was Illinois with 364, Georgia with 371, Texas with 483, and California with 763 killed. 95% of the people killed were killed by people who claim to be Christians. So why hasn’t the American media referred to these killers as Christian terrorists? They don’t even refer to Americans who have committed mass murders, in America, as terrorist. When Robert Dear shot and killed three people at the Colorado Planned Parenthood he was not referred to as the terrorist. When Adam Lanza killed 20 children in the Newtown elementary school the media did not refer to him as a terrorist. According to the American media you have to be a Muslim or believe in Islam to be considered a terrorist. Webster’s definition of terrorism is “the systematic use of terror as a means of coercion”. In its broadest sense, terrorism is an act designed to cause terror. In its narrower sense, terrorism can be understood to feature a political objective. Many groups have practiced terrorism to further their objectives. These groups include, but are not limited to, right and left wing political parties, national organizations, religious groups, revolutionaries and ruling governments. The goal of terrorism is to use fear to help achieve their goals. That sounds exactly what the religious right is doing when they bomb an abortion clinic or execute a doctor who provides abortions. Not once have I seen a news report where these murders are referred to as terrorists. However, that’s exactly what the Webster dictionary says they are. When Eric Harris and Dylan Kliebold killed 15 people in Columbine high school, the media suggested they were a couple of loners who were unpopular and bullied in school. I guess that was an attempt to justify to white teenagers who took handguns, automatic rifles and pipe bombs to school to kill every student they could find. The Middle Eastern terrorists should only be called what they are, which are terrorists. Their actions have no more to do with Islam than Scott Roeder’s killing of Dr. George Tiller had to do with Christianity.