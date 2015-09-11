Black Republicans ll

“How can a Black person justify being a Republican?” I truly believe that any black person who thinks they have been accepted by and welcomed into the Republican Party needs to take a few days to sober up. Black republicans will say this is America and they have the right to choose which party they want to belong too and that’s true; but it amazes me that a black person would want to be in the same party as Dick Cheney, Joe Wilson, Trent Lott, David Duke, Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions. How can Black Republicans not see how the Republicans have passed laws and policies that have adversely affected people of color?

The natural disaster of Hurricane Katrina brought the issue of race relations to the forefront of public attention. After Katrina caused widespread destruction on the Gulf Coast and flooded much of the city of New Orleans, it quickly became evident that most of the people remaining in the city were black. It was five days before significant help arrived from the Bush administration or the Republican state legislators for the tens of thousands of blacks who were marooned in the city. A number of African-American political leaders charged that the response would have been far quicker had the victims been in the predominantly white cities of Palm Beach or Boca Raton. Moreover, there were vivid memories that Louisiana is David Duke territory. Only a few years ago, the former Klan leader and neo-Nazi carried the white vote in a statewide election for governor. After the hurricane, the media arrived in full force well before federal and state aid workers. The press and television focused the nation's attention on the racial aspects of the tragedy. It was clear from the first hours of coverage that the faces of the victims of Hurricane Katrina were black. But the media's coverage also showed a racial bias. Unfounded rumors of murders and rapes in the Superdome were widely reported and later turned out to be false. Blacks caught on videotape scrounging for food and supplies were referred to as "looters." Whites who were doing the same things were "struggling to survive."

In 2008 Barack Obama’s historic campaign inspired a record turnout, drawing more people to the polls than the country had seen in 40 years. Almost all of the record increase came from black, Hispanic, and young voters, who tended to vote Democratic. Republican governors and GOP-controlled state legislatures, not surprisingly, saw this as a problem. They responded by throwing up a host of new obstacles to voting that disproportionately affect black, Latino, and low-income voters. In an interview last year with The Daily Show, Don Yelton, a GOP precinct chair in Buncombe County, North Carolina, defended the state’s new voter ID law. Yelton admits at the start of the segment that the number of Buncombe County residents who commit voter fraud is one or two out of 60,000 a year. The interview correspondent, Aasif Mandvi, replies that those numbers show “there’s enough voter fraud to sway zero elections,” and then Yelton replies, “Mmmm…that’s not the point.” He goes on to say that “if it hurts a bunch of lazy blacks that want the government to give them everything, so be it.”

From Tea Party protestors there has been an outright warlike attitude when it comes to the biggest healthcare reform the country has ever seen. While reasonable protest is an American right, the negative tone of ACA dissenters is one that stretches well beyond disagreement to disdain. Some of it is simply racism - plain and simple. Research shows us that of the uninsured in America, a higher percentage are Blacks and Hispanics. Pair this with the fact that those racial groups tend to need more medical care, the ACA was created (if indirectly so) to address the injustice in these groups. The Tea Party’s opposition to the new healthcare mandates hide behind excuses like individual liberties being trodden upon and even ineffectiveness of the program, particularly in light of the many woes of the signup website. In truth though, most of these reasons are fueled by the larger elephant in the room - racism.

I don't mean that every person who opposes the ACA hates Black or Hispanic people in a conscious way. I do think, however, that when statistics about higher illness rates in communities of color are meant to support the need for universal healthcare, most who oppose the law simply don't care. If it does not have an immediate impact on them, or people like them, they do not want to bear the burden. If anything, the fight amongst the GOP over the ACA has revealed the still-existent, deep-seeded racism that permeates the culture, 150 years since the end of the Civil War and 50 years since the Civil Rights Movement.

In a recent poll, Republicans across the country continue to say that they support flying the confederate flag, by a 55% to 32% margin. The confederate flag was designed by people whose goal was to overthrow the American government and keep slavery alive. Additionally, Southerners are not strongly different from the other regions of the country in terms of their support for a state's flying the Confederate flag above its state capitol building.

During an interview Dr Ben Carson said the Affordable Care Act was the worst thing to happen to black people since slavery. Imagine that, a black man comparing the accessibility of health care to millions of black people to slavery. When I hear Dr. Carson talk about President Obama he reminds me of the slave who told the plantation owner the other slaves were planning an escape.