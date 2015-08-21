Anytime a person who is not a Reverend, Pastor or Minister speaks out against the racism, injustice and inequality in America they are demonized, vilified or attempts are made to make them seem irrelevant.

In the past we had Malcolm X who was totally against integration, but all for freedom and rightfully so. Why does Denzel Washington need a Civil Rights Bill, but Tom hanks doesn’t? Why does Serena Williams need a Civil Rights Bill, but not Chris Evert? And last but not least, why does President Barack Obama need a Civil Rights Bill when George Bush doesn’t need one? Since they all Americans why doesn’t the same constitutional rights apply to all?

Today we have the Black Lives Matter Movement. When a candidate for political office is campaigning they talk about immigration, going to war with Iran, taken away Health Care and banking irregularities; but when they are asked to include the fact that Black Lives Matter the people asking for the inclusion are seen as being disruptive.

However, when a Reverend, Pastor or Minister speaks out they are publicized as community leaders and what do they do? They organize marches, give good sermons and they lead everyone in prayer. How many watchers have illuminated elements of racism? How many sermons have resolved issues of injustice? When it comes to inequality those prayers have yet to be answered. Every interview I’ve seen with one of these community leaders the focus of the interview seems to be keeping the peace but not solve the problem. A perfect example is what happened in Ferguson Missouri. When the residents of Ferguson Missouri began acting like the patriots of the Boston tea party the Missouri governor sent the Missouri State police to assist the Ferguson Police Department in keeping the peace. When that failed, he called in the National Guard to assist the State and Ferguson police and keeping that peace. After sending in the National Guard the Governor met with a group of the reverends, pastors and ministers from the Ferguson/St. Louis area in a keeping of the peace the summit. This summit reminded me of the time slavery when the slaves were revolting and rioting throughout the south. The revolts and riots got so bad; the plantation owners came up with the idea of introducing the slaves to Christianity. The laws prohibiting slaves for reading were relaxed and slaves were allowed to read the bible, but only the bible. I guess the idea behind introducing slaves to Christianity was that good slaves go to heaven. The governor of Missouri did everything in his power to keep the peace, but he did absolutely nothing to address the racism, injustice and inequality that the people of Ferguson experienced on a daily basis. It’s as if the governor was saying to the people of Ferguson “Don’t stop suffering just suffer peacefully”.