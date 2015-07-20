Rachael, Rachael

I feel that Rachel Dolezal didn't get the support she deserves from the black community in Spokane, Washington and America. As President of the NAACP, she attacked and exposed racial injustice and discrimination. But unlike some of the other “so-called” activists she worked towards elimination of both.

Rachel was elected president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP in 2014, and during her brief tenure she has been recognized for revitalizing what was once considered a lethargic chapter. In 2005 Rachael created a fountain sculpture that was installed in a downtown Spokane location in June 2005. The sculpture was on display until the end of the summer when it was auctioned off to benefit the Human Rights Education Institute. She described the fountain, ‘Triumph of the Human Spirit.”." Rachael’s work was supported by a $6000 stipend raised from a number of local businesses and part of the “Fountain of Wishes Project”, which went on to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities.

In April 2007, she collaborated with children to make five works for the “Rights of the Child exhibit by the Human Rights Education Institute, which included a total of 35 works by students. This exhibit illustrated the 10 points of the 1959 United Nations Declaration of Rights of the Child. Rachel has often used art to educate children on civil rights issues.

In October 2007, Rachel set up an exhibit on domestic violence, which she said was not always when a man beats a woman. Speaking of her own experience, Rachel said she would have left the prior abusive relationship sooner if she had been better able to recognize it for what it was because “I had no idea what to look for, it may seem like a small step just to raise awareness but I think it's possibly one of the most significant steps towards breaking the silence.”

Rachel was not just the President of the local NAACP chapter; she was also an academic expert on African American culture and taught many related classes at the Eastern Washington University. She represented the black community publicly and vocally, including as a spokeswoman on race influenced police violence. She spoke to Al Jazeera on the topic and appeared alongside Baltimore city state's attorney Mahlon Mosby, who has filed charges against police officers in the death of Freddie Gray a young black man. The Mayor of Spokane appointed Rachel as the chairwoman of the police oversight committee to keep an eye on the fairness of police work.

The treatment Rachel seems to have received from the black community reminds me of the recognition black people give to John Brown. I have seen pictures of people like the Kennedys and the Roosevelt’s, in the home of black people and that's good, but I have never seen a picture of the man who gave his life in the attempt to end slavery. I am not comparing what Rachel and John Brown did, but I'm comparing the support and recognition they both received from the black community. During Black History Month I hear more about Rosa Parks than I do about John Brown and he give his life for the cause, she gave up her seat on the bus. Rosa Parks deserves all the recognition she receives; but John Brown gave his life in an attempt to free my great-grandmother from slavery.

For once a white person identifies themselves as a black person and the media acts like it's a crime, I say we throw her a parade.