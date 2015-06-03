For the past few years I have turned off the audio, on my television, when I watched Serena or Venus Williams play tennis. On Saturday, as I worked on my computer, I allowed the audio to play as I watched a third round match, of the French Open, between Serena Williams and Victoria Azeranka. Victoria was leading at the midway point of the match and the female commentator referred to Serena's limited success as a result of her strength, power. However, according to this female commentator the lead Victoria was holding was a direct result of strategy and her ability to exploit a weakness in Serena's game. It was at this point that Victoria had a serious disagreement with one of the referees regarding a call made on the baseline. It was at this point that Serena began playing like the number one ranked player she is. As Serena began taking control of the match, the female commentator focused on what Victoria needed to do to keep Serena from making a comeback and winning the match. However, Serena made a comeback and won the match. This female commentator attributed Serena's comeback to two things. The first was Serena's strength and powerful strokes and the second was Victoria’s inability to get past her disagreement with the referees call. Serena and Victoria have played each other in 20 matches prior to this one. In some of those matches, Victoria led at the midway point. However, Serena has won 17 of those 20 matches, but the female commentator failed to share this fact with the listening audience.

There are other commentators, in other sports, who use the same type of dialogue when commentating on sporting events. They use words like power, strength, runs fast, jumps high and quick to describe the success of black athletes when the compete against white athletes. I have a hard time understanding how athletes like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Lebron James, Tiger Woods, Darrelle Revis or Andrew McClutchen can be as successful as they have been without combining physical ability with the ability to think. In some cases, in my opinion, the physical ability description applies. Dwight Howard is a physically gifted basketball player who can jump high, is strong and powerful, however, he makes questionable decisions in games and these decisions clearly prevent him from ever being included in a conversation about the better centers to play the game. Howard makes decisions, during a game that Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell wouldn’t make on an off night.

There is no doubt there are black athletes who get by on physical ability but the truly successful black athletes don’t get by, they excel. It’s like the difference in flying and soaring and to soar you need to combine physical ability with the ability to think.