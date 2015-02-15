Why is there a Black History Month? Does that mean there are eleven months of White History? Why isn’t the history of Black Americans a part of American History? This separation seems to suggest black Americans aren’t real Americans, at least as far as history is concerned. I could understand a Black History that recognizes people like Dr. Willie L. Morrow, who commercialized the Afro Pick, although the Afro Comb is documented in the New York City Metropolitan Museum as part of the oldest archeological artifacts found in human civilization.

In my history classes I learned about people like Thomas Edison, Ben Franklin, Alexander graham Bell and Henry Ford. The only black person I remember learning anything about was George Washington carver. I can only imagine how inspirational it would have been for black students, during my formative school years, if we had learned about people like:

George Edward Alcorn, Jr. - Physicist and inventor for Rockwell International, who invented a method of fabricating an imaging X-ray spectrometer.

Alice Augusta Bell - was a chemist who developed an injectable oil extract that was the most effective treatment of leprosy until the 1940s.

Patricia Bath - invented the Laserphaco Probe, improving treatment for cataract patients. She patented the device in 1988, becoming the first African-American female doctor to receive a medical patent.

Otis Boykin - best known for inventing an improved electrical resistor used in computers, radios, television sets and a variety of electronic devices. His resistor helped reduce the cost of those products. Otis Boykin also invented a variable resistor used in guided missile parts, a control unit for heart stimulators, a burglar-proof cash register and a chemical air filter. In total, Otis Boykin patented twenty-eight electronic devices.

Phil Brooks – First patent for disposable syringe.

Ben Carson - is the first surgeon to successfully separate conjoined twins joined at the head.

Charles W. Chappelle - successfully designed a long-distance airplane. He won a medal for being the only African-American to invent and display an airplane at the spectacular 1911 First Industrial Airplane Show.

Charles Richard Drew - was an American physician, surgeon, and medical researcher. He researched in the field of blood transfusions, developing improved techniques for blood storage, and applied his expert knowledge to developing large-scale blood banks early in World War II. This allowed medics to save thousands of lives of the Allied forces.

Bessie Blount Griffin - devised an apparatus to help amputees feed themselves. She invented an electronic feeding device in 1951, a feeding tube that delivered one mouthful of food at a time, controlled by biting down on the tube.[2] The American Veterans Administration did not accept her invention, so she sold it to the French government.

Percy Lavon Julian - was a chemist and a pioneer in the chemical synthesis of medicinal drugs from plants.[1] He was the first to synthesize the natural productphysostigmine, and a pioneer in the industrial large-scale chemical synthesis of the human hormones progesterone and testosterone from plant sterols such as stigmasterol and sitosterol. His work laid the foundation for the steroid drug industry's production of cortisone, other corticosteroids, and birth control pills.

Ernest Everett Just - was a pioneering biologist, academic and science writer. Just's primary legacy is his recognition of the fundamental role of the cell surface in the development of organisms. In his work within marine biology, cytology and parthenogenesis, he advocated the study of whole cells under normal conditions, rather than simply breaking them apart in a laboratory setting.

Garrett Augustus Morgan, Sr. - His most notable inventions included a type of protective respiratory hood (or gas mask), a traffic signal, and a hair-straightening chemical. He is renowned for a heroic rescue in 1916 in which he and three others used the safety hood device he had developed to save workers trapped within a water intake tunnel, fifty feet beneath Lake Erie.