Democratic Campaigns

During the last election, the campaigns of the Democratic candidates treaded president Obama like he had the Ebola virus. They denied any association with the president because it was perceived as politically unhealthy to do so. One Senatorial candidate was asked if she had voted for President Obama and she refused to answer that question. In one of my previous articles I suggested the reason the President was having the problems he was having with Congress and a section of the American population was because he is black. I now suggest that is the reason the Democratic candidates in the last election treated him the way they did. What other reason can it be? If you look at the indicators that show how America is doing under President Obama, they suggest those candidates should have begged the President to help them. So how is America doing under President Obama?

Economy: (Source is Bankrate.com) The GDC, CPI and other key economic indicators report the following: Report This week Year ago Gross Domestic Product (billions) 17535.4 16661.0 Housing Starts (thousands) 646 628 Producer Price Index 201.1 197.8 Consumer Price Index 237.6 233.9 Purchasing Managers Index 59.0 56.4 Retail Sales 442689 425881 Unemployment Rate 5.9 7.2 Stocks are at an all-time high and when was the last time we paid under $3 for a gallon of regular gas?

Crime: (Source is the Federal Department of Justice) The US crime rate is at its lowest point in decades. The crime rate for serious crimes, including murder, rape, and assault, has dropped significantly since the early 1990s in part because of changes in technology and policing, experts say. The last time the crime rate for serious crime – murder, rape, robbery, assault – fell to these levels, gasoline cost 29 cents a gallon and the average income for a working American was $5,807. That was 1963.

Health Care: (The Commonwealth Fund) ObamaCare Enrollment Numbers Overview Over 15 million people who didn’t have health insurance before the ACA was signed into law in 2010 are now covered bringing the total uninsured adults in the US from 18% to 13.4%. We won’t know exact enrollment numbers for each insurance type for some time. For now the best we can do is present the data we do have, analyze it and give you our educated estimates. Let’s look at some quick facts on the ACA signups and start our detailed look at what factors contributed to the current enrollment numbers. Enrollment Number Facts During open enrollment (Oct 1, 2013 – March 31, 2014 and then until April 19, 2014 under special enrollment) over 8 million Americans enrolled in a marketplace plan, coupled with other sign ups under the ACA (Medicaid, CHIP, Employer based coverage, young adults staying on plans till age 26, etc), total newly insured increased by about 15 million. Below are some key factors in understanding these basic sign up numbers. • 8 million Americans enrolled in a marketplace plan during open enrollment 2014 according to HHS.

So I ask: why wouldn’t a candidate want to hitch their campaign to a president with numbers like these? The only reason I can come up with is because he is Black; otherwise the Democratic candidates would have singing his accomplishments from the rooftops.