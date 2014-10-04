Last month the media saturated its airwaves, newspapers and magazines with football players assaulting their partners and their children. When America saw the video of Ray Rice punching his girlfriend in the elevator and then dragging her body like she was road kill, America’s uproar resulted in his being fired by the Baltimore Ravens. However, when America saw a video of an unarmed innocent black youth executed in the street, the police officer is suspended with pay. So what’s the difference between suspended with pay and going on vacation?

When Adrian Peterson whipped his son, to the point that it left marks on his body, the media had a field day with the story. Once again it caused such uproar throughout America; he was fired by the Minnesota Vikings. Just like Ray Rice, he was told he will never play for the team again. However, when an unarmed black youth’s body has six bullet holes in it, the shooter is given a fundraiser that collected over $200,000.

Why doesn't America develop the same uproar when unarmed and innocent black youth are executed on America’s streets?

Like John Crawford, who was gunned down after purchasing a BB gun at an Ohio Wal-Mart. The BB gun Mr. Crawford was holding was not loaded, he didn’t point it at anyone and he didn’t shoot it at anyone and yet he was gunned down even though Ohio is an open carry state.

When Levar Jones was pulled over by South Carolina State patrol officer for a seat belt violation, the patrol officer told Mr. Jones to get out of his car. After getting out of his car, the officer asked to see Mr. Jones’ license. When Mr. Jones reached back into his car to get his license, the patrol officer shot him more than once.

America seems to have no patience when it comes to domestic violence. But when it comes to executing black youth, America continues to find it justified.

Now the media is focused on I S I L. They show America's Navy, Air Force, White House, Congress, CIA and FBI all working hand-in-hand to combat terrorism in Syria and Iraq.What about the terrorism being perpetrated against unarmed black men right here in America?

When will America show the same intolerance for a beheading in the Middle East as they do for bullet to the head of a black person in America?