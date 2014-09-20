War On Terror

It saddens me to hear President Obama has decided to launch military air strikes in Syria and Iraq.

Any time the big business owned Republicans agree on a military operation I truly believe it has more to do with making money than helping or protecting people. In this case we are talking about Syria and Iraq which are oil and gas producing nations.

The only way defense contractors can make more money is when America goes to war. When you consider the influence the defense contractors and oil companies have on Congress and the government as a whole you can understand why going to war is the only time House Speaker Boehner has agreed with President Obama.

On the morning America’s air strikes begin innocent men and women, in Syria and Iraq will have left their families to go to work before the bombing began. What that man or woman could not have known was that when they walked out the house that morning it would be the last time they will see their family. Their children would have lost a parent and the family would have lost its only member with a job.

America’s reasons for going to war have included, but not limited to the following: giving birth to democracy, preventing the spread of Communism, liberating a nation’s people, stopping the use of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism and bringing civilization to a nation.

Let’s take a look at how those reasons have worked for America in the past?

In an IraqbodyCount.org report the documented innocent civilian deaths are between 111,387 and 121,732.

In 1981 the Reagan Administration trained and funded the Contras in a war that took the lives of 30,000 Nicaraguans civilians.

A Washington Post article estimates 50,000 to 65,000 civilian deaths were a direct result of the bombing of North Vietnam. The Vietnamese government claims an additional 40,000 people were killed or maimed as a direct result of America’s use of “Agent Orange” and 500,000 children were born with birth defects.

According to the Washington Post, America’s war in Viet Nam spilled over into Laos and Cambodia killing 600,000 to 800,000 Cambodians and an estimated 1 million Laotians. What's hard to understand about these civilian deaths is that America was never at war with Cambodia or Laos.

During March through May of 1945 the American bombing campaign on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Tokyo and the surrounding areas killed 2 million civilians. Holocaust history.org states that this was the official minimum. Yet, the Japanese authorities confirmed the total was much higher.

According to “wiki.answers.com” the trans-Atlantic slave trade resulted in approximately 1.2 to 2.4 million African deaths during transport and more deaths upon the arrival in the USA.

Although disease was the leading cause of the population decline of the Native Americans other factors contributed and all those factors were related to their contact with the Europeans and their colonization of the new land. Native Americans went to war with each other; however, with the expanding European population and their firearms, war became more deadly and lasted much longer. Native tribes had stored resources to conduct a war, but those resources could only last a few months. The Europeans had a network that allowed them to store resources for war for years.

As Americans we have not acknowledged the horrors of war and it seems we never will. We consider ourselves a generous and compassionate nation and in some cases we are, however, those cases are usually the result of some weather-related disaster like a tsunami, hurricane or earthquake. When it comes to war our compassion seems to be limited to our troops and does not include or extend to the innocent loss of civilian life.