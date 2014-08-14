War On Blacks Continue

In my last “War On Blacks” article I received comments accusing me of playing the race card. So this time I ask my accusers to tell me the last time they read an article about a white cop shooting an unarmed white person who they thought was reaching for a gun? Or the last time they saw a video of a white cop kneeling over a defenseless white woman while punching her in the head? Or a video of a white cop choking a white man to death? After viewing both videos, the chief of both police departments held a press conference to tell the public an investigation was being conducted. There is always an investigation; but what happens to those investigations? Usually, a month or so goes by and the media begins to focus on Iraq or some other story and eventually the investigation is no longer covered by the media. As they say, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Any time I have to choose between what someone tells me and what I see, I’m going with what I see Police officers, security guards, or self-appointed vigilantes extrajudicially killed at least 313 African-Americans in 2012, according to a recent study. This means a black person was killed by a security officer every 28 hours. The report notes that it's possible that the real number could be much higher. The report, entitled "Operation Ghetto Storm," was conducted by the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, an antiracist grassroots activist organization. Their study's sources included police and media reports along with other publicly available information. Last year, the organization published a similar study showing that a black person is killed by security forces every 36 hours. However, this study did not tell the whole story, as it only looked at shootings from January to June 2012. Their latest study is an update of this. See more at: http://www.occupy.com/article/black-man-killed-us-every-28-hours-police#sthash.gqqFbXqI.dpuf Twenty-eight Black People (27 Men and 1 Female) Killed by Police Officials, Security Guards, and Self-Appointed “Keepers of the Peace” between January 1, 2012 and March 31, 2012 Of the 28 killed people, 18 were definitely unarmed. 2 probably had firearms, 8 were alleged to have non-lethal weapons. 11 were innocent of any illegal behavior or behavior that involved a threat to anyone (although the shooters claimed they looked “suspicious”); 7 were emotionally disturbed and/or displaying strange behavior. The remaining 10 were either engaged in illegal or potentially illegal activity, or there was too little info to determine circumstances of their killing. It appears that in all but two of these cases, illegal and/or harmful behavior could have been stopped without the use of lethal force. A grand jury decided not to indict the North Carolina police officer who shot and killed Jonathan Ferrell–a 24-year-old black man who had just been in a car crash, had committed no crime and was unarmed. Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2014/01/22/unbelievable-no-indictment-for-cop-who-killed-innocent-unarmed-man-after-shooting-him-10-times/#ixzz3AH5VJLrJ Jordan Baker, a 26-year-old Houston Community College student and father, “took his last breath in a trash-strewn alley behind a Northwest Houston strip center” on Thursday, January 16, all because he was a black man wearing a hoodie. Houston police officer J Castro, an 11-year veteran who was moonlighting as a security guard for the strip mall that night, was on the lookout for hoodie-wearing armed robbery suspects. Castro says Baker, who was unarmed, matched the description and as a result he shot and killed him. Is NYPD Targeting A Witness To Eric Garner’s Death and His Family? The wife of Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed Eric Garner’s fatal encounter with NYPD has been arrested. This comes just a few days after her husband was arrested in an unrelated incident for which she insists he was “set up. Cop Couple Charged With Killing Daughter’s Black Boyfriend Tulsa, Okla., police officers Shannon Kepler and his wife, Gina Kelper, were arrested for the shooting death of Jeremy Lake, their daughter’s boyfriend. John Crawford: Police Gun Down Ohio Man Holding Toy Rifle In Walmart [VIDEO] Ohio police fatally shot John Crawford, 22, after he spotted holding a toy rifle in a local Walmart earlier this week, reports Raw Story. White Foster Dad Left Black Baby In Hot Car To Get High, Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Seth Jackson, 29, of Wichita, Kansas has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 10-month-old foster child, a girl the family called Anna. Theodore Wafer Verdict Reached: Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder Reports are coming in via local news sources that a verdict has been reached in the Theodore Wafer story. Michael Brown, an unarmed 17 year old black youth, was killed by a Ferguson, Missouri police officer. According to Ferguson resident La Toya Cash, Michael Brown was shot 10 times.