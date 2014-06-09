The following has excerpts taken from an article written by Paul Craig Roberts for the Scripps Howard News Service. It is titled “Black Juries vs White Juries”. Millions of Americans concluded, from the O.J. Simpson trial, that black jurors will not convict a black person who commits a crime against a white person. However, this position is incorrect. There is a more persuasive explanation than racial prejudice. Inner city black jurors are more suspicious of prosecutors and police and will give the defendants the benefit of the doubt. White jurors, worried about crime, tend to give the benefit of the doubt to the prosecutors and police. It comes down to a matter of trust. Inner city blacks understand, from their own experience, that the defendant doesn’t always get a fair shake from prosecutors and police, who are under career pressures to produce high conviction and arrest rates. This experience element is something whites are never exposed too. I was parked outside a friend’s house, waiting for them, when a police car came down the street, made a u-turn and parked behind me. The officer walked up to my car and told me he got a call about a suspicious looking person parked on the street. There was a white guy sitting in a car across the street from and the officer never approached him. One afternoon I was bringing my nephew home. After knocking on my brother-n-law’s door it was opened by a man I did not know. I asked for my brother-n-law and the man told me to come in. As soon as I entered the apartment another man grabbed my arm and told me I was under arrest. At night court, that after spending the afternoon and part of the evening in jail, I found out I was being charged with “Loitering with the intent to purchase drugs”. When the judge was told that I was a bus driver who was simply returning his nephew to his father the judge dismissed all charges against me. Inner city blacks are not only street-smart they are also justice-system smart. In contrast, white jurors are naive about the criminal justice system and assume that police and prosecutors are purer than they are. What this means is that black jurors are doing a better job than white jurors. The purpose of juries is to prevent innocent defendants from being framed, not to fight crime by putting defendants away. Black juries are less likely to convict on the basis of police testimony and prosecutorial argument alone. They require independent witnesses and a thoroughly investigated case. The fact that inner city blacks juries are more likely to acquit explains why charges against blacks are more likely to be dismissed, unless there is a plea deal or confession. Prosecutors have learned that they have to present black juries with better evidence, than white juries and therefore, dismiss cases they would present to white juries. White jurors need to wise up. The time has long pasted when the responsibly of the prosecutors and police was to serve justice. Today it is to serve career and more often than not, the two are in conflict. That’s why I titled my book “The System Versus the Law”.