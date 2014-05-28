The Republicans in Congress are constantly playing the blame game. They don’t fix anything they just blame everything on the Obama Administration. When unemployment was over 7%, the Republicans blamed the Obama Administration. However, when President Obama sent a jobs bill to Congress, it was the Republicans who prevented it from passing. The Republicans also blamed President Obama and Hillary Clinton for the deaths of four Americans in the Libyan Embassy in Benghazi. However, it was the Republicans in Congress that are responsible for the massive funding cuts for embassy security and those cuts are still in effect today. Those cuts are something the Republicans won’t talk about. The Republicans in Congress are now blaming the Obama Administration for the problems at the Veterans Administration Medical Centers. They are even calling for the resignation of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. In a memo from the President George W. Bush’s transition team to President- elect Barack Obama it outlined the difficulties veterans were having obtaining timely healthcare. This memo suggests the Obama Administration inherited the Veterans Administration medical center backlog. However, when President Obama sent a bill to Congress to expand healthcare and educational benefits for veterans, it was the Republicans in Congress that did not support the bill. Back in their districts the Republicans told their constituents the reason they couldn't support the bill was an amendment attached that dealt with the sanctions on Iran. What they didn't tell their constituents was the person who attached the amendment was their own Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Once again the Republicans are blaming the Obama Administration for a problem it didn't create. A brief look at veterans funding under President George W. Bush explains how deep his commitment to veterans really was. President George W. Bush sent American troops to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan and as those troops were headed into battle he talked about his commitment to the troops. However, when those troops came home his commitment came to an end. According to the Gannett News service on October 23, 2003, the Bush administration opposed a plan to give National Guard and Reserve members’ access to healthcare. The Bush Administration also underfunded veteran’s health care by $2 billion in its 2004 budget. In a Washington Post article on June 17, 2003. It stated, “Bush Administration budget cuts force more than 200,000 veterans to wait more than six months for medical visits because of health care shortages." Since United States went to war in Afghanistan in 2001 and in Iraq in 2003 about 2.5 million members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and related reserve and National Guard units have been deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to department of defense data, of those deployed, more than a third were deployed more than once. Yet the Bush administration cut $1.5 billion from military family housing, $172 billion allotted for educating the children of military personnel and these cuts also denied military families increased child tax credits. When Republicans have to choose between tax cuts for the rich, war profits for Halliburton or supporting our veterans; time and time again veterans are the odd man out.