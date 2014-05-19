Money vs Racism

Donald Sterling, the owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers was recorded making racist statements about African-Americans. After hearing these statements the other owners expressed their outrage and voted to ban him from the NBA for life. Supposedly, this lifetime ban was the result of a unanimous vote. I find the owners outrage difficult to understand. After all, Sterling has owned the Los Angeles Clippers since 1981, which makes him the longest tenured owner in the NBA. So for 33 years Donald Sterling’s racism was unknown by the other owners. This reminds me of Trent Lott. In 2002, Trent Lott’s fellow Congressmen/women said they were shocked that he had uttered racial statements supporting segregation. For some reason they didn't notice that he had made these kind of statements before. Nor had they noticed his voting record which clearly shows he voted against affirmative action, the voting rights act, the extension of the voting rights act, school busing, school desegregation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, and all of the legislation directed towards equality in general and African-Americans in particular. All of a sudden Congress was shocked by Lott’s words but what about his actions? Not only did he vote against the legislation I mentioned he also spearheaded an effort to restore United States citizenship to Confederate President Jefferson Davis, who was a traitor to this country. He also filed a friend of the court brief arguing that Bob Jones University deserved tax breaks, called the Civil War “the war of northern aggression”, said the Council of Conservative Citizens stand for the right principles and not once but twice said “we wouldn't have all these problems if Strom Thurmond had become president in 1948.” The NBA owners are suggesting they didn't know Sterling was a racist. Could it be because his racism was blinded by their racism? For example, there are several coaching vacancies in the NBA right now and the leading candidates for each job have been reported to be Stan Van Gundy and Steve Kerr, a white man that has never coached in the NBA. However, there are highly qualified black coaches available who can’t smell a coaching job. Coaches like: Lionel Hollins who coached Memphis Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals or Avery Johnson who was voted coach of the year in 2006 and coached the Dallas Maverick's the NBA finals or Sam Mitchell, coach of the year 2007or Mike Brown, coach of the year 2009. So why aren't these coaches’ names being reported for the job vacancies today in NBA? I find it hard to believe that after spending 33 years with a racist like Donald Sterling the others owners are acting like they didn’t know he was racist. If I spent 33 years with anybody, one thing is for sure; I would know if they are a racist. I truly believe the problem the owners are having with Donald Sterling isn’t his racism; it’s the money his racism can cost them. In a Capitalistic society it’s all about the dollar…