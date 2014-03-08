In my opinion, racism in white America stems from a culture of intolerance; however, it's not shared by an entire race. I have people in my life that I love and would go to war with, who happen to be white; just like the people in my life that I love and would go to war with, who happen to be people of color. When the Pilgrims set foot on Plymouth Rock the Native Americans became victims of racism. No one taught the Pilgrims to be racist. They were racist when they got here. If their reason for coming to the new world was freedom; why didn’t they extend that freedom to the Native Americans? During the Civil War, 94,000 Confederate soldiers were killed, 31,000 became prisoners of war and 194,026 were wounded in battle. The decision to put their lives on the line was not a decision they made as they were eating their grits one morning. It was based on their contempt for people of color. Feeling this strongly about people of color goes well beyond teaching. Before Pres. Barack Obama was in the White House long enough to use the toilet, Mitch McConnell and the present day “Dixiecrats” had a meeting to strategize how they could undermine Obama's presidency. A new political element called the Tea Party was given birth as a direct result of America's first president of color. The Tea Party's first goal was to prove President Obama was not born in the United States. When that failed it focused on how his administration’s out-of-control spending would send America deeper into debt. Where was the Tea Party, when George W. Bush turned a $123 billion surplus into a $5.07 trillion deficit? According to the Pew Research Center, more and more states are making it harder for people of color to vote. The most common methods used are voter ID laws requiring forms of identification that are often difficult and expensive to obtain. The presumption seems to be that people of color will vote for candidates of color. I'm a black man and if I had a choice between voting for Herman Cain and a white candidate I'm voting for the white candidate. Why wasn’t white America in as much of an uproar with the George Zimmerman and the Michael Dunn verdict, as they were with the OJ Simpson verdict? After all, in each case innocent and unarmed people were murdered. Why hasn’t a white person killed an unarmed white person that they thought was reaching for a gun? America’s war on drugs is actually a war on people of color and some of the methods used in this war are giving birth to the reintroduction of the “Jim Crow” laws. The National Institute of Health produced a report that shows the percentage of whites using illegal drugs is twice the percentage of blacks using illegal drugs. Yet there are more blacks in prison for drugs than whites. America has the largest number of incarcerated minorities in the world. According to the “Sentencing Project” the American prison and jail system is defined by an entrenched racial disparity in the population of incarcerated people. The national incarceration rate for whites is 412 per 100,000 residents, compared to 2,290 per 100,000 for African Americans. While these overall rates of incarceration are all at record highs, they fail to reflect the concentrated impact of incarceration among young African American males in particular. One in nine (11.7%) African American males between the ages of 25 and 29 are currently incarcerated in a prison or jail. Moreover, the uneven geographic distribution of incarceration in communities of color means that the effects of this situation radiates beyond the individual. This concentration among young African American males presents profound long-term consequences for employment prospects, family formation, and general quality of life and if they have children, prior to your incarceration, they are so far behind in their child support, when they are released, their minimum wage job will not allow them to catch up. It appears to me that when history repeats itself it does so in a cycle not a circle. In the “New Jim Crow” Michelle Alexander writes: “People are swept into the criminal justice system — particularly in poor communities of color — at very early ages ... typically for fairly minor, nonviolent crimes,". "The young black males are shuttled into prisons, branded as criminals and felons, and then when they're released, they're relegated to a permanent second-class status, stripped of the very rights supposedly won in the civil rights movement — like the right to vote, the right to serve on juries, the right to be free of legal discrimination and employment, and access to education and public benefits. Many of the old forms of discrimination that we supposedly left behind during the Jim Crow era are suddenly legal again, once you've been branded a felon." "Today there are more African-Americans under correctional control — in prison or jail, on probation or parole — than were enslaved in 1850, a decade before the Civil War began. There are millions of African-Americans now cycling in and out of prisons and jails or under correctional control. In major American cities today, more than half of working-age African-American men are either under correctional control or branded felons and are thus subject to legalized discrimination for the rest of their lives." In my opinion America has a racist element. We can talk about it, complain about it and protest about it but until that element is as eager to eliminate racism, as the victims of racism, it’s here to stay.