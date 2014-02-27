It Will Never Happan

On August 28th we recognized the anniversary of the March on Washington. It is also the day the media talks about something that will never happen, at least in my lifetime, and that’s racial harmony. There are so-called activist/pastors who are always talking about what America is doing to people of color and in doing so they are preaching separation on the sly. What those so-called black leaders should spend more time on, is getting people of color to the polls. That’s how America corrects itself, not with sermons, sit-ins or marches. A perfect example is the Civil Rights Bill. Why do black people need a Civil Rights Bill? As an Americans, we should be covered by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The issues that result from discrimination and racism have more to do with what America is doing to itself than what it is doing to people of color. The fact that constitutional rights of black people are being violated and/or set aside on a daily basis says more about America then it does about us and it makes America look like a fraud. Black people could form a serious voting block that would cause any candidate for Mayor to jump through burning hoops for their votes. It’s in the Mayor’s office where the first real steps toward equality can be made. Imagine the impact it would have on the black unemployment, if black owned businesses got an equal shot at city contracts, not to mention the opportunities for more blacks to start their own businesses. I’ve seen construction sites in the black communities of Boston and Atlanta, with more than 10 workers and not one of those workers was a person of color. I’ve heard black people say politicians don’t care about us and I believe most of them don’t. The reason I believe they don’t care is we don’t put them in office. So, we continue to do the one thing we seem to be able to do collectively and that’s cry the blues. There have been quite a few cases of white cops shooting and killing black men and according to the cops in each case the shooting was unintentional. But why is it that white cops never shoot and kill a white man unintentionally? Why is it that black cops never shoot and kill white men unintentionally? It’s always white cops shooting and killing black men. Black people can march, sing, sit in and demonstrate all they want, but until fighting racism is a goal of white Americans nothing will change. Martin Luther King once told us he had a dream that one day black and white children will walk hand and hand. Hopefully he woke up before he died so he could see that Atlanta will have a William Tecumseh Sherman Day Parade before racial harmony is achieved in America.